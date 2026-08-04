Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $98.09 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Certara's conference call:

Second-quarter revenue grew 1% to $93.3 million , with software revenue up 4% and services revenue down 3%. Management reaffirmed full-year revenue growth guidance of 0%–4%, or $367 million–$382 million on a continuing-operations basis.

Second-quarter revenue grew , with software revenue up 4% and services revenue down 3%. Management reaffirmed full-year revenue growth guidance of 0%–4%, or $367 million–$382 million on a continuing-operations basis. Software bookings increased 9% in the quarter and trailing-12-month software bookings rose 8%, supported by Simcyp, Phoenix and Pinnacle 21. The company also reported a 27% year-over-year increase in pipeline and expects software revenue to reach at least the high end of its annual growth range.

Software bookings increased 9% in the quarter and trailing-12-month software bookings rose 8%, supported by Simcyp, Phoenix and Pinnacle 21. The company also reported a 27% year-over-year increase in pipeline and expects software revenue to reach at least the high end of its annual growth range. Certara is implementing a new commercial model, appointing Julien Perrier as Chief Commercial Officer and emphasizing specialist-led services sales. A May workforce reduction affecting about 5% of employees is expected to generate approximately $13 million in annualized savings , helping offset stranded costs from the divestiture and fund AI investment.

Certara is implementing a new commercial model, appointing Julien Perrier as Chief Commercial Officer and emphasizing specialist-led services sales. A May workforce reduction affecting about 5% of employees is expected to generate approximately , helping offset stranded costs from the divestiture and fund AI investment. Services bookings declined 6% in the second quarter, and management expects full-year services revenue to be at or below the low end of its 0%–4% growth range. Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance was reduced to 29%–31%, while the company posted a $6.1 million continuing-operations net loss versus $1.5 million of income in the prior-year quarter.

Services bookings declined 6% in the second quarter, and management expects full-year services revenue to be at or below the low end of its 0%–4% growth range. Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance was reduced to 29%–31%, while the company posted a $6.1 million continuing-operations net loss versus $1.5 million of income in the prior-year quarter. The board authorized an additional $50 million share-repurchase program after Certara completed a prior $100 million authorization. Management also highlighted growing cloud adoption, AI-enabled product development and partnerships—including NVIDIA—as longer-term growth opportunities.

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Certara Stock Down 15.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -69.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company's stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 299,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 17.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,463 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 29.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Certara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Certara

About Certara

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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