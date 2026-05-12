Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CERT. Craig Hallum downgraded Certara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Certara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Get Certara alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara

Certara Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $769.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Certara has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $106.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Certara by 66.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Certara by 2,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Certara by 50.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Certara by 45.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

More Certara News

Here are the key news stories impacting Certara this week:

About Certara

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Certara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Certara wasn't on the list.

While Certara currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here