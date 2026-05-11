Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.410 EPS.

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Certara Price Performance

Certara stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.45 million, a PE ratio of -631.00 and a beta of 1.53. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Certara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.44.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Certara by 45.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,532,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,335,000 after buying an additional 4,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its stake in Certara by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 6,739,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,460,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 106.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,651,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 851,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 580,097.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,683 shares of the company's stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 829,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company's stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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