Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.90 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%.

Here are the key takeaways from Cerus' conference call:

Q2 product revenue rose 10% to $57.4 million , while first-half revenue increased 16% year over year. Cerus raised the low end of its 2026 product revenue guidance to $229 million–$231 million, implying 11%–12% annual growth.

, while first-half revenue increased 16% year over year. Cerus raised the low end of its 2026 product revenue guidance to $229 million–$231 million, implying 11%–12% annual growth. INTERCEPT fibrinogen complex (IFC) revenue grew approximately 40% excluding prior-period revenue, with demand up 43%; Cerus raised its 2026 IFC revenue outlook to $23 million–$25 million. The company cited growing hospital adoption, BCA collaboration, and the product’s immediate availability and five-day post-thaw shelf life.

INTERCEPT fibrinogen complex (IFC) revenue grew approximately 40% excluding prior-period revenue, with demand up 43%; Cerus raised its 2026 IFC revenue outlook to $23 million–$25 million. The company cited growing hospital adoption, BCA collaboration, and the product’s immediate availability and five-day post-thaw shelf life. Cerus refinanced its debt, reducing the term loan by $30 million and expecting to lower annual interest expense by up to $3.5 million . Adjusted EBITDA remained positive for the ninth consecutive quarter, and management said it has a path toward GAAP profitability.

Cerus refinanced its debt, reducing the term loan by $30 million and expecting to lower annual interest expense by up to . Adjusted EBITDA remained positive for the ninth consecutive quarter, and management said it has a path toward GAAP profitability. Product gross margin declined to 51.4% from 55.2% a year earlier due to currency and inflationary pressures; management expects full-year 2026 margins to remain in the low 50% range. Operating cash flow was negative $2.7 million, primarily because of higher inventory supporting expected growth.

Product gross margin declined to 51.4% from 55.2% a year earlier due to currency and inflationary pressures; management expects full-year 2026 margins to remain in the low 50% range. Operating cash flow was negative $2.7 million, primarily because of higher inventory supporting expected growth. The company submitted its INT200 platelet PMA to the FDA and could receive approval as early as the first half of 2027. Cerus also expects Phase III INTERCEPT red blood cell trial results in the fourth quarter and expanded its BARDA contract by nearly $22 million to support U.S. regulatory activities.

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Cerus Trading Up 0.7%

CERS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 1,935,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,708. The business's 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Cerus has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.07 million, a PE ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cerus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Bjerkholt sold 20,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $53,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 261,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $680,365.40. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Jensen sold 24,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $71,527.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 966,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,841,971.58. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,071 shares of company stock worth $747,894. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Cerus by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company's stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

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