CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,682,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$25,242,855. The trade was a 0.60% increase in their position. Also, insider David Allyn Burroughs sold 28,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.04, for a total value of C$462,192.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,499. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company's stock.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.1%

CEU stock opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$7.04 and a 1-year high of C$19.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average is C$17.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$681.51 million during the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

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