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CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
CES Energy Solutions logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • CES Energy Solutions has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with seven analysts covering the stock: four buy ratings and three hold ratings. The average 12-month price target is C$18.94.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, including BMO Capital Markets upgrading the stock to outperform with a C$22 target and RBC lifting its target to C$22. At the same time, National Bank Financial downgraded the shares to sector perform and TD cut its target to C$18.
  • Insider trading was also active: Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 10,000 shares, while David Allyn Burroughs sold 28,815 shares. The stock was trading at C$16.30, below its 52-week high of C$19.58 but well above its 52-week low of C$7.04.
  • Interested in CES Energy Solutions? Here are five stocks we like better.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CES Energy Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,682,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$25,242,855. The trade was a 0.60% increase in their position. Also, insider David Allyn Burroughs sold 28,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.04, for a total value of C$462,192.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,499. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company's stock.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.1%

CEU stock opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$7.04 and a 1-year high of C$19.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average is C$17.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$681.51 million during the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

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Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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