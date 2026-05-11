CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Given New $33.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $33.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the savings and loans company's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded CF Bankshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.50.

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CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The stock's 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $176.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.43.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company's stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company's offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

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