CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.7273.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGON. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CG Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CG Oncology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

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CG Oncology Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ CGON opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.21. CG Oncology has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.45 million. Equities analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

In other news, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu purchased 371,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,814,453.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,886,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,132,601.32. This trade represents a 24.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $350,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,532 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth $475,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 18.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,522 shares of the company's stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CG Oncology by 139.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,056 shares of the company's stock worth $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 347,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in CG Oncology by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CG Oncology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company's stock.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: CGON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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