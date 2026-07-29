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C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
C.H. Robinson Worldwide logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • C.H. Robinson exceeded quarterly expectations: The logistics company reported earnings of $1.61 per share, $0.08 above consensus, while revenue reached $4.93 billion versus estimates of $4.35 billion.
  • Shares rose during Wednesday trading to $173.75, though they remained below the 50-day moving average of $187.55. The stock has traded between $96.89 and $210.33 over the past year.
  • The company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, equivalent to a 1.5% yield. Analysts collectively rate CHRW a “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $194.84.
  • Five stocks we like better than C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08, Zacks reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,064,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,647. The firm's 50-day moving average is $187.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $96.89 and a 1-year high of $210.33. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.84.

View Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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