Chardan Capital Reiterates "Buy" Rating for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital's price target suggests a potential upside of 77.09% from the stock's previous close.

WULF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TeraWulf from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point set a $40.00 price objective on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price objective on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.74.

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TeraWulf Stock Down 4.3%

WULF traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,437,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,749,988. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.76. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.70). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 305.07% and a negative net margin of 611.46%.The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $3,657,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,945,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $104,938,383.20. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,958 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,006,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 36,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,901,878 shares of the company's stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,127 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,418,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,186,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,609,000 after buying an additional 2,713,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

TeraWulf News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf reported 102 megawatts of revenue-generating critical IT capacity online at its Lake Mariner facility, with another 336 MW under construction. The company said delivery remains within its cost and schedule guidance, supporting expectations for future HPC-related revenue. TeraWulf Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

TeraWulf reported 102 megawatts of revenue-generating critical IT capacity online at its Lake Mariner facility, with another 336 MW under construction. The company said delivery remains within its cost and schedule guidance, supporting expectations for future HPC-related revenue. Positive Sentiment: CEO commentary emphasized a shift toward “scaled execution,” with power availability positioned as a key competitive advantage in the AI data-center market. Investors may view the strategy as a potential long-term growth driver if the company converts its capacity pipeline into contracted HPC revenue. WULF CEO discusses scaled execution

CEO commentary emphasized a shift toward “scaled execution,” with power availability positioned as a key competitive advantage in the AI data-center market. Investors may view the strategy as a potential long-term growth driver if the company converts its capacity pipeline into contracted HPC revenue. Positive Sentiment: Federal approval for TeraWulf’s Morgantown plant removes a regulatory hurdle and could support the company’s longer-term expansion plans, although the project remains subject to broader data-center and community considerations. TeraWulf receives federal approval for Morgantown plant

Federal approval for TeraWulf’s Morgantown plant removes a regulatory hurdle and could support the company’s longer-term expansion plans, although the project remains subject to broader data-center and community considerations. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and presentation focused on execution of the Lake Mariner buildout and the transition from cryptocurrency mining toward AI/HPC infrastructure. The strategy offers substantial growth potential but also requires high capital spending and successful customer deployments. TeraWulf Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and presentation focused on execution of the Lake Mariner buildout and the transition from cryptocurrency mining toward AI/HPC infrastructure. The strategy offers substantial growth potential but also requires high capital spending and successful customer deployments. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results disappointed on profitability. TeraWulf reported a GAAP loss of $1.94 per share versus the $0.24 consensus estimate; an adjusted loss reported by Zacks was $0.37 per share versus an expected loss of $0.20. Revenue of $44.77 million also fell short of the roughly $46 million estimate. TeraWulf earnings report

Quarterly results disappointed on profitability. TeraWulf reported a GAAP loss of $1.94 per share versus the $0.24 consensus estimate; an adjusted loss reported by Zacks was $0.37 per share versus an expected loss of $0.20. Revenue of $44.77 million also fell short of the roughly $46 million estimate. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 6% year over year, while the company continued to post deeply negative margins and return on equity. Weak Bitcoin-mining economics and the timing of HPC revenue remain near-term pressures on results. TeraWulf Q2 results

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Further Reading

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