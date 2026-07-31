Chardan Capital Upgrades Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) to Strong-Buy

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVLA. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.53.

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Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of -0.20. Palvella Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palvella Therapeutics

In other news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $476,360.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,154 shares in the company, valued at $238,512.42. This represents a 66.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Palvella Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVLA. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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