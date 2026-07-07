Charles Collier Sells 20,538 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $2,926,870.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,166,152. This trade represents a 57.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Charles Collier sold 20,537 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,565,892.78.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Charles Collier sold 7,067 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $899,346.42.

On Monday, May 4th, Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,551,435.74.

On Friday, April 17th, Charles Collier sold 205,807 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $23,667,805.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Charles Collier sold 3,431 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $377,993.27.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,611,205.00.

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Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.21. 2,680,703 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,811. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.53 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 2.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $128.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.54.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.Roku's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $153.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,298,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,389,000 after buying an additional 168,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,038,347 shares of the company's stock worth $192,868,000 after buying an additional 1,419,772 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company's stock worth $165,259,000 after buying an additional 1,285,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,100 shares of the company's stock worth $148,090,000 after buying an additional 290,200 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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