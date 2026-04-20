Charles Lacey Compton III Sells 7,059 Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY - Get Free Report) CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 7,059 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $173,439.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,133,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,859,800.15. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Charles Lacey Compton III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 22,474 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $546,792.42.

On Thursday, March 5th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 36,694 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $759,198.86.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 73,206 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,933.64.

On Thursday, February 19th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 14,797 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $279,367.36.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 12,916 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $226,417.48.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 4,638 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $40,860.78.

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Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.41. 6,005,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,360,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. William Blair raised Fastly from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.25.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $61,864,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,789,185 shares of the company's stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 4,623,767 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,174,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fastly by 3,941.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,329,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 1,296,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,657,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company's stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly's real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

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