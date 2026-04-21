Charles Pappis Sells 5,000 Shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) Director Charles Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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ACM Research Trading Up 3.1%

ACMR traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,432. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded ACM Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ACM Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ACM Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACMR

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 206.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 78.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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