Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $976.0980 million for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. Charles River Laboratories International's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $240.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $144.26 and a twelve month high of $242.73. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.75.

View Our Latest Report on CRL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $16,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,100. This represents a 70.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 482 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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