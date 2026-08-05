Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.150-11.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CRL stock opened at $233.62 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $209.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $144.26 and a 1 year high of $242.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,100. The trade was a 70.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Storgate LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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