Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 192,488 Shares

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) Chairman Walter Bettinger sold 192,488 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $19,999,503.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. The trade was a 26.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.3%

SCHW stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.63. 7,149,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,741. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large share repurchase planned: Schwab reportedly intends to buy back $20 billion of stock. The program could reduce shares outstanding, support future earnings per share and signal confidence in the company’s cash generation and valuation. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly intends to buy back $20 billion of stock. The program could reduce shares outstanding, support future earnings per share and signal confidence in the company’s cash generation and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised earnings estimates: Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. The revisions reinforce the earnings outlook following Schwab’s latest quarterly beat, when revenue rose 20.9% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus. Charles Schwab analyst earnings estimates

Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. The revisions reinforce the earnings outlook following Schwab’s latest quarterly beat, when revenue rose 20.9% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus. Positive Sentiment: Investment in market infrastructure: Schwab led a Series B funding round for Provable Markets, which is developing securities-finance technology covering pre-trade, execution and post-trade processes. The investment could provide strategic exposure to modernized trading infrastructure, although its direct financial impact is unclear. Provable Markets Series B funding

Schwab led a Series B funding round for Provable Markets, which is developing securities-finance technology covering pre-trade, execution and post-trade processes. The investment could provide strategic exposure to modernized trading infrastructure, although its direct financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: Solid fundamentals and shareholder returns: Recent quarterly results beat expectations, while Schwab also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Analysts maintain a broadly favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $119.94. Charles Schwab earnings, dividend and analyst ratings

Recent quarterly results beat expectations, while Schwab also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Analysts maintain a broadly favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $119.94. Neutral Sentiment: Robo-adviser exit: Schwab is reportedly ditching its robo-adviser platform. The move may reduce costs and allow greater focus on core brokerage and wealth-management operations, but it could also mean giving up a channel for attracting younger and digitally oriented investors. Why Charles Schwab is ditching its robo-adviser platform

Schwab is reportedly ditching its robo-adviser platform. The move may reduce costs and allow greater focus on core brokerage and wealth-management operations, but it could also mean giving up a channel for attracting younger and digitally oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: CNBC identified Schwab as one of the financial firms connected to investment accounts disclosed by President Donald Trump. The association raises Schwab’s visibility but does not indicate a material change to its operating outlook. Financial firms connected to Trump investment accounts

CNBC identified Schwab as one of the financial firms connected to investment accounts disclosed by President Donald Trump. The association raises Schwab’s visibility but does not indicate a material change to its operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a modest caution signal: Several executives sold shares, including General Counsel Peter Morgan III and executives Jonathan Beatty and Nigel Murtagh. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, limiting their value as evidence of bearish convictions, but they may still weigh on sentiment.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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