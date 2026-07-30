Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $2,940,280.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) insider Dennis Howard sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $2,940,280.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,454.70. This represents a 72.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $104.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,479,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 23.27%.

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain a major catalyst: Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase up to $20 billion of its shares. The buyback could reduce the share count, lift future EPS and signal confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase up to $20 billion of its shares. The buyback could reduce the share count, lift future EPS and signal confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings momentum: Schwab’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $7.07 billion versus $6.90 billion. Revenue increased 20.9% year over year, reinforcing the growth case for the brokerage and wealth-management business. Charles Schwab earnings, buybacks and dividends analysis

Schwab’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $7.07 billion versus $6.90 billion. Revenue increased 20.9% year over year, reinforcing the growth case for the brokerage and wealth-management business. Positive Sentiment: Estimates and technical sentiment improved: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. Commentary also points to a potential breakout and improving retail-investor bullishness, which could support trading activity and brokerage revenue. Schwab stock breakout analysis

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. Commentary also points to a potential breakout and improving retail-investor bullishness, which could support trading activity and brokerage revenue. Positive Sentiment: New Austin-area office: Schwab announced a new office location in the Austin region, supporting its client-service and regional growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Charles Schwab announces new Austin office

Schwab announced a new office location in the Austin region, supporting its client-service and regional growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Robo-adviser shutdown: Schwab is reportedly phasing out its robo-adviser platform. The decision could reduce expenses and sharpen focus on core offerings, but may weaken its appeal to younger, digitally focused investors. Why Charles Schwab is phasing out its robo-adviser

Schwab is reportedly phasing out its robo-adviser platform. The decision could reduce expenses and sharpen focus on core offerings, but may weaken its appeal to younger, digitally focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales may weigh on sentiment: Chairman Walter Bettinger sold roughly $29.8 million of shares, while Nigel Murtagh sold approximately $3.4 million and Jonathan Beatty sold about $208,000. The trades were conducted under Rule 10b5-1 plans, making them weaker bearish signals, but their size could encourage profit-taking after SCHW’s recent advance.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 258,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.94.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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