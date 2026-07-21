Chart Industries (GTLS) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $1.0210 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -201.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $163.23 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.57.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chart Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc NYSE: GTLS is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart's product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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