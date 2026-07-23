Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.1250.

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A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Mauricio Ramos bought 9,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,217.37. The trade was a 105.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Davis purchased 5,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.72 per share, for a total transaction of $995,068.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,203,011. This trade represents a 478.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $129.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.02. Charter Communications has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $402.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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