Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $312.0 million-$316.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.3 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLDT

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. 53,266 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,847. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $622.38 million, a P/E ratio of 667.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.37. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Chatham Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 195.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company's stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

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