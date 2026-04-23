Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $672.6190 million for the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $141.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $132.43 and a 52-week high of $233.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $201.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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