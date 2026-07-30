Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 10.050-10.850 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Check Point Software Technologies' conference call:

Q2 revenue rose 1% to $674 million , in line with expectations, while non-GAAP EPS increased 8% year over year to $2.55. Deferred revenue and remaining performance obligations each grew 7%, indicating continued strength in contracted business.

, in line with expectations, while non-GAAP EPS increased 8% year over year to $2.55. Deferred revenue and remaining performance obligations each grew 7%, indicating continued strength in contracted business. Product revenue declined 14% amid lower firewall-appliance demand and disruption from the go-to-market reorganization. Management expects a similar trend in Q3, making the second half significantly back-end loaded.

Subscription revenue grew 12%, with email security, CTEM, and AI security collectively generating more than 40% year-over-year ARR growth. Management expects firewall product revenue to return to growth in Q4 and maintained its full-year 2026 guidance.

Check Point launched an AI Network Firewall as part of its AI Defense Plane, aimed at securing prompts, agent actions, and model interactions across networks, cloud, and SASE. Executives view accelerating AI adoption and increasingly sophisticated attacks as a long-term demand opportunity.

as part of its AI Defense Plane, aimed at securing prompts, agent actions, and model interactions across networks, cloud, and SASE. Executives view accelerating AI adoption and increasingly sophisticated attacks as a long-term demand opportunity. The company plans to hire approximately 300 additional go-to-market employees globally, but said the investment is not expected to materially benefit results until Q1–Q2 2027. Check Point ended the quarter with $4.2 billion in cash and marketable securities and expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $2 billion.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 8.1%

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $11.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.41. 1,543,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,552. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,654,602 shares of the technology company's stock worth $492,588,000 after purchasing an additional 157,327 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,001,247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $442,733,000 after buying an additional 170,373 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26,561.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,233,899 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,229,271 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,155,064 shares of the technology company's stock worth $214,334,000 after acquiring an additional 68,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 903,050 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $167,570,000 after acquiring an additional 158,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations: Check Point reported adjusted EPS of $2.55, above the $2.45 consensus estimate and up from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year, while the company maintained strong profitability with a 38.37% net margin and 38.79% return on equity. Check Point Software Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Check Point reported adjusted EPS of $2.55, above the $2.45 consensus estimate and up from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year, while the company maintained strong profitability with a 38.37% net margin and 38.79% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance is above consensus: The company forecasts FY 2026 EPS of $10.05-$10.85, compared with the $10.03 analyst estimate. The guidance suggests management expects earnings growth despite relatively modest recent revenue expansion.

The company forecasts FY 2026 EPS of $10.05-$10.85, compared with the $10.03 analyst estimate. The guidance suggests management expects earnings growth despite relatively modest recent revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: New AI Network Firewall could support future growth: Check Point introduced a firewall designed to secure employee, application and AI-agent activity using existing network infrastructure. The product strengthens the company’s positioning in the expanding AI-security market, although its near-term financial contribution is unclear. Check Point Introduces AI Network Firewall

Check Point introduced a firewall designed to secure employee, application and AI-agent activity using existing network infrastructure. The product strengthens the company’s positioning in the expanding AI-security market, although its near-term financial contribution is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: FY 2026 revenue guidance is broadly in line with expectations: Check Point projected revenue of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion versus a $2.8 billion consensus estimate. The range provides limited evidence of an upside revision at the low end, but the upper end leaves room for outperformance.

Check Point projected revenue of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion versus a $2.8 billion consensus estimate. The range provides limited evidence of an upside revision at the low end, but the upper end leaves room for outperformance. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue outlook missed estimates: Management guided for Q3 revenue of $655 million-$685 million, below the $696.5 million consensus at both the midpoint and high end. Q3 EPS guidance of $2.43-$2.53 has a midpoint of $2.48, slightly below the $2.49 consensus. This cautious outlook appears to be the main reason investors reacted negatively despite the Q2 earnings beat. Check Point Software Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

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