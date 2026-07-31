Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital set a $160.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.19.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $126.02. 290,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company's 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $675.45 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Check Point Software Technologies

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $731,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26,561.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,233,899 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,229,271 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,782,000 after buying an additional 932,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,253,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 562,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $104,432,000 after acquiring an additional 562,787 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target from $140 to $150 and upgraded its rating to “positive,” implying approximately 17% upside from the referenced share price. The upgrade provides a valuation-based catalyst for CHKP . Benzinga

implying approximately 17% upside from the referenced share price. The upgrade provides a valuation-based catalyst for . Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $2.55 per share , above the $2.45 consensus estimate and up from $2.37 a year earlier. The company also reported strong profitability, including a 38.37% net margin and 38.79% return on equity. Check Point Software Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were , above the $2.45 consensus estimate and up from $2.37 a year earlier. The company also reported strong profitability, including a 38.37% net margin and 38.79% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Check Point introduced an AI Network Firewall designed to give organizations visibility and control over employee, application, and agent use of artificial intelligence. The launch could support the company’s competitive position and future demand in cybersecurity. Check Point AI Network Firewall Announcement

Check Point introduced an AI Network Firewall designed to give organizations visibility and control over employee, application, and agent use of artificial intelligence. The launch could support the company’s competitive position and future demand in cybersecurity. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $673.6 million, broadly stable but slightly below the $675.45 million analyst consensus. The earnings presentation and broader cybersecurity coverage highlight ongoing investor focus on growth and product momentum. Check Point Second-Quarter Financial Results

Revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $673.6 million, broadly stable but slightly below the $675.45 million analyst consensus. The earnings presentation and broader cybersecurity coverage highlight ongoing investor focus on growth and product momentum. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $655 million to $685 million is below the $696.5 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term sales growth. Full-year revenue guidance of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion is roughly in line with expectations, while full-year EPS guidance of $10.05 to $10.85 is above the $10.03 consensus. Check Point Q2 Earnings and Guidance

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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