Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point set a $120.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.70.

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Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $131.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50 day moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average is $150.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $225.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $731,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,654,602 shares of the technology company's stock worth $492,588,000 after purchasing an additional 157,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 932,485 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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