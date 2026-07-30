Chegg (CHGG) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Chegg to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $49.4960 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chegg Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Chegg has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 564.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,060 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Chegg from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Chegg from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chegg

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc NYSE: CHGG is a leading education technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Originally founded in 2005, Chegg has evolved from a textbook rental service into a comprehensive digital learning platform. Its suite of subscription-based offerings addresses a wide range of academic needs, catering primarily to high school and college students seeking homework help, study resources, and career guidance.

The company's core services include Chegg Study, which provides step-by-step solutions and expert Q&A support; Chegg Writing, offering plagiarism checks and guided writing assistance; and Chegg Math Solver, a tool for solving mathematical problems with detailed explanations.

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