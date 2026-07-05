Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $501.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

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Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Chemed by 2,444,879.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,374,667,000 after buying an additional 5,549,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,067,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,302,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 1,260.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 109,033 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10,291.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 85,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.0%

Chemed stock opened at $489.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed has a 52-week low of $365.20 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.84.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed's payout ratio is 13.08%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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