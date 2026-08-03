Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells 190 Shares

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) Director Patrick Grace sold 190 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.00, for a total value of $101,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,556. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Chemed alerts: Sign Up

Chemed Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $541.38. 109,731 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,150. The business's fifty day moving average price is $467.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.50. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $551.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $673.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 10.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.000-25.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,444,879.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $76,067,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,302,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 1,260.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 10,291.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,934 shares of the company's stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 85,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $436.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Chemed in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $530.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chemed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chemed wasn't on the list.

While Chemed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here