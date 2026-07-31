Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Given "Buy" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Chemring Group (LON:CHG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 658 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock's previous close.

CHG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 600 to GBX 580 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 619.

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Chemring Group Stock Up 1.4%

CHG opened at GBX 594.50 on Friday. Chemring Group has a 52 week low of GBX 446.52 and a 52 week high of GBX 620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 534.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 526.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 6.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of £237.30 million for the quarter. Chemring Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemring Group will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chemring Group

In other Chemring Group news, insider Tony Wood purchased 42,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 473 per share, with a total value of £198,660. Also, insider Alpna Amar purchased 10,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 per share, with a total value of £47,400. Insiders own 1.17% of the company's stock.

Chemring Group Company Profile

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers' complex needs. Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today's increasingly unstable world. We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success. Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

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