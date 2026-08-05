Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.11 and traded as high as C$16.30. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.28, with a volume of 229,516 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotia raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$19.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund will post 0.9919929 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and sodium hydrosulphite. Chemtrade is also one of the largest producers of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, and zinc oxide.

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