Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.88%.The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. On average, analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

CHMI stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 363.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CHMI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27,027.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38,518.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company's stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, financing and managing residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company's portfolio consists primarily of agency and non-agency residential mortgage loans secured by single-family residences, together with mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae.

CHMI employs active portfolio management strategies intended to generate current income and total return for its shareholders.

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