Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.7083.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.31 and a 200-day moving average of $180.40. The company has a market cap of $336.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron has a 12-month low of $145.58 and a 12-month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Chevron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas raised its stake in Chevron by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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