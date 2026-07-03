Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). In a filing disclosed on July 01st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chevron stock on June 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) - DAVE" account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products NYSE: IBP on 6/15/2026.

on 6/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lam Research NASDAQ: LRCX on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Kroger NYSE: KR on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 5/15/2026.

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Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $145.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor's career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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