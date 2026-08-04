Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $14.1710 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.69 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get REFI alerts: Sign Up

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.24. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance's dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on REFI. Weiss Ratings cut Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REFI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company's stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc NASDAQ: REFI is a publicly listed real estate finance company that specializes in originating and acquiring commercial real estate debt. Pursuant to its election to be treated as a real estate investment trust (REIT), REFI’s investment strategy focuses on floating-rate senior mortgage loans secured by income-producing properties across the United States. The company targets stabilized, performing assets in sectors such as multifamily, office, retail and industrial, aiming to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through current income.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, REFI completed its initial public offering in 2019.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance wasn't on the list.

While Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here