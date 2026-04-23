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Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Chimera Investment logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: Chimera's shares crossed above the 200‑day moving average of $12.91, trading as high as $13.53 and last at $13.425 with ~663,182 shares changing hands, a potential short‑term bullish signal.
  • Dividend hike: The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.45 (from $0.37), implying a $1.80 annualized payout and a 13.4% yield with an ex‑dividend date of March 31, though the payout ratio is roughly 103%.
  • Mixed analyst views and fundamentals: Consensus rating is "Hold" (average target $14.50) after recent downgrades, while Chimera posted an EPS beat but missed revenue and shows high leverage (debt/equity 2.71) and very low liquidity (current ratio 0.06).
  • Interested in Chimera Investment? Here are five stocks we like better.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.91 and traded as high as $13.53. Chimera Investment shares last traded at $13.4250, with a volume of 663,182 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Chimera Investment's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Chimera Investment's payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 64.3% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 864.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,211.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 92.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company's stock.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation NYSE: CIM is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage assets. The company's portfolio primarily consists of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, whole loan residential mortgages and other mortgage-related assets. As a REIT, Chimera Investment aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its focus on high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

The firm's core business activities include identifying and acquiring portfolios of residential mortgage loans and securities from financial institutions and in the secondary market.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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