Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Shares of Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $46.9890, with a volume of 28342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMOS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chipmos Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Chipmos Technologies

Chipmos Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipmos Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 16,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company's stock.

Chipmos Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan‐based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back‐end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system‐on‐chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

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