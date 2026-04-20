Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Down 7.6% - Here's What Happened

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.79 and last traded at $43.5190. Approximately 36,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 48,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Chipmos Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipmos Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMOS

Chipmos Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company's revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipmos Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Chipmos Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 16,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 125.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 131.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipmos Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan‐based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back‐end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system‐on‐chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

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