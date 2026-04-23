Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.74, but opened at $46.10. Chipmos Technologies shares last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 12,046 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMOS. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chipmos Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipmos Technologies

Chipmos Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Chipmos Technologies during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 125.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 51.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,595 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company's stock.

About Chipmos Technologies

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan‐based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back‐end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system‐on‐chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

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