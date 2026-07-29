Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%.

Here are the key takeaways from Chipotle Mexican Grill's conference call:

Q2 sales and transactions grew: Revenue increased 9.3% to $3.3 billion, with comparable sales up 2.2% and transactions up 1%. Management attributed the performance to Chipotle Honey Chicken, Cilantro Lime Sauce, the revamped rewards program, and marketing campaigns.

Revenue increased 9.3% to $3.3 billion, with comparable sales up 2.2% and transactions up 1%. Management attributed the performance to Chipotle Honey Chicken, Cilantro Lime Sauce, the revamped rewards program, and marketing campaigns. Growth initiatives are showing operational traction. HEAP equipment was installed in more than 1,000 restaurants and is expected to reach approximately 2,000 by year-end; equipped locations are reportedly generating two to three additional entrees during peak periods and improving guest satisfaction and throughput.

HEAP equipment was installed in more than 1,000 restaurants and is expected to reach approximately 2,000 by year-end; equipped locations are reportedly generating two to three additional entrees during peak periods and improving guest satisfaction and throughput. Management raised its full-year comparable-sales outlook to low-single-digit growth, supported by improving traffic, menu innovation, loyalty engagement, and planned catering and group-ordering expansion. The company continues to target roughly 350 new restaurants in 2026 and believes it can ultimately support at least 7,000 North American locations.

to low-single-digit growth, supported by improving traffic, menu innovation, loyalty engagement, and planned catering and group-ordering expansion. The company continues to target roughly 350 new restaurants in 2026 and believes it can ultimately support at least 7,000 North American locations. Profitability remained under pressure: Restaurant-level margin fell 220 basis points to 25.2%, while cost of sales, labor, and other operating expenses all increased. Management expects third-quarter restaurant-level costs to remain elevated, although pricing and inflation are expected to converge beginning in Q4.

Restaurant-level margin fell 220 basis points to 25.2%, while cost of sales, labor, and other operating expenses all increased. Management expects third-quarter restaurant-level costs to remain elevated, although pricing and inflation are expected to converge beginning in Q4. Near-term sales trends softened. Management cited heightened consumer caution, difficult promotional comparisons, and an approximately 200-basis-point sales headwind related to industry concerns around Cyclospora; it expects roughly 1% comparable-sales growth in Q3 if the impact persists.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. 18,781,301 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,756,424. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381,051 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $421,099,000 after buying an additional 8,804,439 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,343,041 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,882,365 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,825,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,987,994 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $258,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of the $3.33 billion forecast. Chipotle Stock Rips Higher After Q2 Earnings

Chipotle reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share versus the $0.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, ahead of the $3.33 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: Sales growth was supported by expansion: The chain opened 100 restaurants during the quarter, helping drive higher revenue and reinforcing its long-term unit-growth strategy. Chipotle Mexican Grill Posts Higher Sales

The chain opened 100 restaurants during the quarter, helping drive higher revenue and reinforcing its long-term unit-growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year comparable-sales forecast after comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2% in the second quarter. Improving transactions for a second consecutive quarter indicate that value offerings and menu initiatives may be helping win back customers. Chipotle Raises Annual Sales Forecast

after comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2% in the second quarter. Improving transactions for a second consecutive quarter indicate that value offerings and menu initiatives may be helping win back customers. Positive Sentiment: Promotional campaigns, including value deals, free chips and guacamole, and the “Water Break” burrito giveaway, highlighted Chipotle’s effort to increase digital engagement and customer visits. Chipotle Digital Promotions

Promotional campaigns, including value deals, free chips and guacamole, and the “Water Break” burrito giveaway, highlighted Chipotle’s effort to increase digital engagement and customer visits. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, investors will likely monitor whether the improving traffic trend can continue in a competitive restaurant market and amid cautious consumer spending. Chipotle Q2 Earnings Expectations

Despite the earnings beat, investors will likely monitor whether the improving traffic trend can continue in a competitive restaurant market and amid cautious consumer spending. Negative Sentiment: Chipotle entered the report after a significant decline from its prior high, with earlier concerns including weak customer traffic, macroeconomic pressure and food-safety worries. A sustained recovery will be needed to justify renewed optimism. Chipotle Growth Concerns

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.86.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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