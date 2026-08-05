Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.860-7.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $126.86. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Choice Hotels International

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,920. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.87% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,345 shares of the company's stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 37.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

Further Reading

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