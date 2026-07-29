Chord Energy (CHRD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.55 per share and revenue of $1.6183 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.05. Chord Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chord Energy to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chord Energy Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average is $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Chord Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.71, for a total value of $478,485.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,762,225.55. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darrin J. Henke sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $186,257.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,287.29. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,276 shares of company stock worth $1,285,968. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 90.6% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company's stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Williams Trading set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chord Energy

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation NASDAQ: CHRD, formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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