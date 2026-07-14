Chubb (CB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.77 per share and revenue of $15.0744 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Chubb Stock Up 1.9%

CB stock opened at $354.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. Chubb has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $365.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $358.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here