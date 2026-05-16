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Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Church & Dwight logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Church & Dwight has an average analyst recommendation of “Hold” from 18 covering analysts, with nine buy ratings, eight hold ratings and one sell rating. The consensus 12-month price target is about $102.53.
  • The company recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, topping estimates, and revenue of $1.47 billion, also slightly ahead of expectations. Church & Dwight reaffirmed guidance for the year, with analysts expecting $3.76 EPS for the current year.
  • Church & Dwight also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3075 per share, or $1.23 annually, yielding about 1.3%. Separately, director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares in a recent insider transaction.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.5294.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $94.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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