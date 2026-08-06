Cibus (CBUS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Cibus to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $1.7040 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 2,366.33% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. On average, analysts expect Cibus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cibus Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CBUS opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.61. Cibus has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Institutional Trading of Cibus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cibus by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,536 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CBUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cibus from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings cut Cibus from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cibus has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cibus

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in precision gene editing for agricultural applications. Leveraging its proprietary Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS), Cibus develops improved crop traits without the introduction of foreign DNA. The company's platform enables targeted modifications to plant genomes, allowing for enhanced disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and yield optimization in key row crops.

The company's core business centers on trait development services and licensing partnerships.

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