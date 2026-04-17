Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $550.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ciena traded as high as $513.83 and last traded at $504.3430, with a volume of 280165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $495.17.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ciena from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ciena from $320.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore set a $330.00 price objective on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $279.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Get Ciena alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Ciena

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total transaction of $9,021,337.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68 shares in the company, valued at $27,866.40. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,768,105. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,774 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,357 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Ciena by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,253 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,054 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Ciena by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,762 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company's stock.

Ciena Trading Up 1.9%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $373.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ciena, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ciena wasn't on the list.

While Ciena currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here