Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Down 7.1% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $488.07 and last traded at $469.9640. Approximately 379,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,282,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.93.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $286.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ciena from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $355.59.

Read Our Latest Report on CIEN

Ciena Trading Down 3.9%

The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.51, for a total value of $1,226,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,909,971.15. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.79, for a total value of $566,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 45,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,297,072.39. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,974 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,505. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $2,747,810,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 30,114.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,870,677 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $671,365,000 after buying an additional 2,861,176 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $292,310,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,625 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $947,554,000 after buying an additional 1,404,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $102,705,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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