Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 30.450- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 30.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE CI opened at $297.42 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $315.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.74 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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