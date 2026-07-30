Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm had revenue of $70.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 30.450- EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Cigna Group's conference call:

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: revenue reached $71.7 billion and adjusted EPS was $7.78, prompting Cigna to raise its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to at least $30.45.

revenue reached $71.7 billion and adjusted EPS was $7.78, prompting Cigna to raise its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to at least $30.45. Evernorth Specialty and Care Services adjusted earnings grew 22% year over year to $1.1 billion, supported by specialty utilization, faster biosimilar and specialty-generic adoption, operating efficiencies, and contributions from Shields Health Solutions.

Cigna Healthcare adjusted earnings rose 17%, with membership growth in the U.S. employer business and slightly favorable medical-cost experience; full-year segment earnings guidance increased to at least $4.55 billion.

Evernorth Pharmacy Benefit Services earnings declined to $609 million due to large contract renewals and investments in the rebate-free Signature model, while moderating GLP-1 utilization and faster biosimilar adoption are expected to pressure the business through the rest of 2026.

Management continues investing in AI-enabled programs such as Pharmacy Forward and enhanced care coordination, which it says could cut specialty therapy-start times in half, support 20% more customers with complex needs, and reduce avoidable inpatient stays.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Cigna Group Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE CI traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.56. 2,320,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,586. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $315.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.12.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI

Key Headlines Impacting Cigna Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Cigna Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cigna reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $7.78 per share , exceeding the $7.60 consensus estimate and rising from $7.20 a year earlier. Revenue increased approximately 7% year over year to about $71.7 billion. CI Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Cigna Healthcare Strength

Cigna reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $7.60 consensus estimate and rising from $7.20 a year earlier. Revenue increased approximately 7% year over year to about $71.7 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to at least $30.45 per share , slightly above the roughly $30.40 analyst consensus. Growth was broad-based, with Cigna Healthcare revenue up 9% and Evernorth Health Services revenue up 6% year over year. Cigna raises annual profit forecast on strength in health services unit

The company raised its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to at least , slightly above the roughly $30.40 analyst consensus. Growth was broad-based, with Cigna Healthcare revenue up 9% and Evernorth Health Services revenue up 6% year over year. Neutral Sentiment: Net income reached nearly $1.7 billion, or $6.29 per share, while adjusted operating income was $2.1 billion. The results indicate continued operating strength, although reported revenue was modestly below one estimate of $70.14 billion, depending on the company’s reporting measure used. The Cigna Group Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net income reached nearly $1.7 billion, or $6.29 per share, while adjusted operating income was $2.1 billion. The results indicate continued operating strength, although reported revenue was modestly below one estimate of $70.14 billion, depending on the company’s reporting measure used. Negative Sentiment: Management expects lower growth in prescriptions for popular GLP-1 drugs, while higher pharmacy costs remain a concern. Those comments appear to be tempering the market’s reaction to the earnings beat and guidance increase. Cigna Expects Lower Growth in Popular GLP-1 Drug Prescriptions

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here