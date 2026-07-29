Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Issues Earnings Results

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $944.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.53 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.24%.

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Cimpress Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 158,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.79. Cimpress has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $106.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In related news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 22,980 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $2,403,937.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,099.57. This trade represents a 44.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,789,572.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,828,895.04. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,549. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cimpress by 250.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cimpress

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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