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Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Cimpress logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Cimpress shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $82.81 and last at $82.59 on Friday with about 108,805 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive with an average "Buy" rating and a mean price target of $97.50, including recent upgrades and higher targets from firms like Truist ($100) and Barrington ($95).
  • The company beat quarterly estimates (EPS $1.95 vs $1.61; revenue $1.04B vs $993.6M) but still carries a high P/E of 90.2, a slim net margin (0.66%) and a negative return on equity, signaling valuation and profitability caveats.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cimpress.

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 108805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPR. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $97.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $993.64 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cimpress by 250.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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