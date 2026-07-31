Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.72 and last traded at C$12.71, with a volume of 256114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.44.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cineplex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$13.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGX

Cineplex Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$803.29 million, a PE ratio of -35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,703.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.87.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$290.98 million for the quarter. Cineplex had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post 1.0754912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance. The media segment includes cinema media and digital place-based media operations. The amusement and leisure reporting segment manages the operation and distribution of gaming and vending equipment. Formerly housed in the amusement and leisure segment, the location-based entertainment business derives revenue from entertainment restaurant chains like The Rec Room and Playdium.

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